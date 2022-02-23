MDH launches new way to locate naloxone Feb. 17, 2022 MDH expands community COVID-19 rapid test distribution program

News Release Feb. 23, 2022

Contact information

As part of an ongoing effort to prevent drug overdose deaths, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is making it easier to get the potentially life-saving medication naloxone to people who need it when they need it by launching a digital map of where it can be found in their communities.

People can simply access the Naloxone Finder map online, type in a zip code or address, filter by distance, and the map will display pharmacies, naloxone access points, and syringe service programs that typically have naloxone in the area chosen. The Naloxone Finder tool provides contact information, address, and other guidance so one can confirm with the sites whether it currently has naloxone available.

“For years we have prioritized increasing access, training, and awareness of naloxone in the state, and this new tool is an exciting step forward,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Using this tool can simplify the process of accessing naloxone and in turn, save lives. We want everyone to remember that – if needed – they can be the one to provide rescue steps before 911 in an overdose emergency.”

Naloxone, also known as Narcan®, is a potentially lifesaving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. Since the map’s launch in December, more than 4,600 visitors have accessed it.

To explore the map, visit the Naloxone Finder webpage. Learn more about naloxone and its importance in preventing overdose deaths on the MDH Naloxone page.

-MDH-

Scott Smith MDH Communications 651-503-1440 scott.smith@state.mn.us