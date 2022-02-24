EAPA Announces Partnership with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
Hazelden Betty Ford to be EAPA’s lead sponsor for events & initiatives in 2022, including Annual Institute & EXPO, its Virtual Conference and DOT/SAP training.
The Foundation’s sponsorship will allow us to more effectively support our DOT/SAP training & certification programs, and communicate EAP’s value in providing employers with evidence-based solutions.”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announces a partnership with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth. Under the terms of their agreement, Hazelden Betty Ford will be the lead sponsor of a number of EAPA’s signature events in 2022: EAPA’s Annual Institute and EXPO, its Virtual Conference, online training for Department of Transportation (DOT)/SAP professionals, and a month of Friday webinars attended by the association’s members. The Foundation’s logo will also be prominently featured on EAPA’s new website, which will be unveiled this spring.
— Julie Fabsik-Swarts
“This is an exciting development, as the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has long been the gold standard in providing help and hope to those struggling with alcohol and drug addictions, which aligns with EAPA’s training for DOT/SAP professionals,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. EAPA provides online SAP training and certification for SAP professionals providing services to organizations that are subject to DOT rules and regulations.
‘
“Both organizations share a mission to reduce the stigma around mental health and lower barriers for people needing support and counseling,” said Ms. Fabsik-Swarts. “The Foundation’s sponsorship of our most high-profile events and initiatives in the year ahead will allow us to more effectively support our DOT/SAP training and certification programs, and communicate EAP’s value in providing employers with evidence-based solutions that enable their employees to be healthier, better prepared and more productive.”
Hazelden Betty Ford’s EAPA sponsorships will include the following:
1. Presenting Sponsor for the EAPA online SAP training in June and August 2022.
2. Presenting Sponsor at EAPA’s Virtual Conference on March 24, 2022. The event will be entitled “EAPA Virtual Conference Presented by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.”
3. SAP Sponsor at the Denver EAPA Regional Training.
4. Presidential Presenting Sponsor of EAPA’s Annual Institute and EXPO.
5. Official Sponsor for four “EAPA Friday Webinars for Members” in the month of March.
“Contrary to stereotypes, most people with substance use and mental health conditions have jobs, which is why employee assistance programs are such a smart investment for companies and a crucial resource for employees,” said Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. “We are thrilled to join forces with the EAPA. Together, we can create safe, stigma-free environments for people to access resources that may prove vital to their health, life and livelihood.”
About the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA)
EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, promotion, development and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs and services. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.
About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/hazldnbettyford).
Charles Epstein
BackBone Inc.
+1 561-470-0965
email us here