On 02/14/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Charles Clark (53) of Auburn for expired registration in New Gloucester on I-95. Clark was charged with OAS and the vehicle was towed.

On 2/18/2022, Sgt. Wilkinson and Cpl. Physic responded to a vehicle that was stopped in the middle lane of the Turnpike in Saco. The male operator was uncooperative and fought with the troopers on scene. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. He was subsequently charged with OUI-refusal, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and obstructing government administration. This investigation is ongoing. Sgt. Kennedy and Tr. Fleming assisted.

On 02/19/2022, Sgt. Pappas arrested Amgad Mohamed for OUI after he traveled several miles in the wrong direction on the Maine Turnpike. He eventually parked in the cash lane of the New Gloucester tolls. He blew over the legal limit. Corporals Physic and Russell assisted.

On 02/20/2022, Sgt. Pappas summonsed Ali Abbas for OAS.