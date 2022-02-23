Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,277 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Perry

Perry, GA (February 22, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting Perry, GA. The Perry Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. One man was shot and has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that Perry Police Department officers responded to 115 Bedford Court in Perry after receiving a call about a suicidal man. When officers arrived, Matthew Deese, age 32, of Perry, GA, came out of the house with a gun in his hand. Officers made several attempts to get Deese to put the gun down, but he refused and barricaded himself inside the home. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was called to assist. After SRT arrived, negotiations continued with Deese, but were unsuccessful. During the incident, Deese was shot and taken to Navicent Health in Macon, where he was pronounced deceased. 

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review. 

You just read:

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Perry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.