FREMONT COUNTY DUI TASK FORCE WORKS OVER SUPER BOWL LVI WEEKEND

Cody Beers, WYDOT, Public Relations Specialist

(307) 856-1341 (office) (307) 431-1803 (cell)

Pete Abrams, WYDOT Law Enforcement Liaison

(307) 277-5696

Three Arrests made for impaired driving; task force issues 37 speed citations

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the Super Bowl LVI weekend, the Fremont County DUI Task Force made 164 traffic stops, arrested 3 impaired drivers, and made 5 controlled substance arrests.

While the focus was on impaired driving, the task force also issued 5 citations for no seatbelt, 37 citations for speeding, 38 citations for other offenses, and made 13 other arrests. The task force issued 90 warnings during the 3-day operation.

During 2021, there were 12 fatal crashes and 13 traffic related fatalities in Fremont County. Eight (8) of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. During 2021, there were 56 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County. In January 2022, there was one (1) reported alcohol-related crash in Fremont County.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force is the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

·Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

·If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911.

·Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.