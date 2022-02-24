SEQUOIA HOUSTON Takes Diversity Beyond a Buzzword in Season 2 of DIVERSITY BE LIKE Podcast Premiering February 24, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Host and change advocate Sequoia Houston dives deep for real conversations with industry leaders about our structural and cultural systems in the second season of her socially candid interview podcast, DIVERSITY BE LIKE, premiering all-new episodes weekly beginning February 24th.
DIVERSITY BE LIKE explores the nuanced dynamics of diversity and what the need for true inclusion looks like, from African American Vernacular English (AAVE) to advertising, economic justice, disparities in treatment and beyond. After focusing on equity gaps and those who were able to create their own solutions throughout the first season, Houston concentrates on our societal systems for the sophomore season. In each new episode, Houston chats with inspiring guests about how they unutilized their skill set to identify and implement equitable solutions and opportunities for disenfranchised communities.
Kicking off the Season Two roster is Sen. Cory McCray of Maryland's 45th District. During this frank chat, McCray shares how he was the average kid growing up in Baltimore, getting into trouble, even going to jail. An apprenticeship program first inspired him to make better choices for his future and ultimately led him to initiate numerous changes from within the system as a leader today.
Guests during the second season also include:
• Brett Dismuke, Film producer and General Manager of AMC’s WeTV and ALLBLK
• Edgar Villanueva, Award-winning Philanthropy Executive and Author of Decolonizing Wealth
• Farrah Wilder, Chief DEI Officer at California Association of Realtors
• Jason Lewis, Newspaper Publisher: LA Standard
• Kelvin Washington, Emmy-winning Anchor/Host of Spectrum News One
• Tammi Mac, Three-time NAACP Award-winning Writer/Producer/Actress
“My goal with the podcast is to help those who might not have access to or feel comfortable with having certain conversations with people who are different from them. Everyone deserves to understand the true impact of bias and why ensuring equity for all is not just the right thing to do, but can indeed be life changing for many” explains Houston.
An actress, filmmaker and entrepreneur, Houston used her experiences both on and off screen to create the stock media company, MochaStock.com, offering photos, videos and illustrations featuring diversity and people of color. The Diversity Be Like podcast and virtual book club were created to extend the work of Mocha Stock and offer open and honest dialogue around the topics of diversity, bias, inclusion, equity and respect.
A classically trained actress, Houston earned her MBA at the University of North Texas, after graduating from the University of Houston and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Now based in Los Angeles, Houston has appeared in the feature films Legend of Love, the SyFy thriller Fire from Below starring Kevin Sorbo, and the stoner comedy Hypnotize Me. She emerged on stage in the World Premier of Donald Margulies’ Coney Island Christmas at the famed Geffen Playhouse, as well as in the comedy web series’ Everything I Did Wrong in My 20s and Shootin’ the Sh*t.
Always looking to lift others up, Houston currently serves on the executive board of the Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals and participated for many years as a Big Sister with the Big Bro Big Sis of America organization.
