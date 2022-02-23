Stopgap Health Services Now Available in Florida and Texas

An industry leader in simplifying med refills has expanded its service areas.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Stopgap Health announced today that its services are now available in Florida and Texas.

“We are rapidly expanding our services to help people access their medications, and are now up and running in 18 states and Washington DC,” said Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder and CEO of Stopgap Health.

Regarding Stopgap Health’s future growth, Kelly says he envisions the website as a resource for people who want to stay healthy but don’t have easy access to a doctor. From med refills and lab orders to healthy lifestyle resources, Stopgap Health aims to be a home base for anyone who has fallen through the cracks of the healthcare system.

As to how customers rate Stopgap Health, one recent user identified as Pam A. highly recommends the company, saying, “Dr. Kelly was thorough and knowledgeable. Quick response time... My doctor moved, and I really needed this help with my prescription while I look for another doctor I feel comfortable with.”

A second customer identified as Tayla G. added, "Dr. Kelly was amazing and thorough. This was the quickest and easiest service for me to get a prescription refill. I’ll definitely recommend to everyone I know and will use again in the future.”

For more information, please visit stopgaphealth.com/our-story and https://stopgaphealth.com/news/.

###

About Stopgap Health

As an emergency physician, Dr. Stephen Kelly was tired of seeing young, healthy patients come to the ER with serious diseases like acute stroke – simply because they had run out of medication. Rather than wait for the healthcare system to be fixed, he decided to create an easy way for people to access their life saving medicines – even when in between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States