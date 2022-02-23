Submit Release
Cheney Brothers establishing operations in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cheney Brothers, a leading broadline food distributor, today announced plans to construct a new distribution center in Florence County. The company’s $66 million investment will create 280 new jobs.

Family-owned and -operated since 1925, Cheney Brothers offers more than 16,000 different products including food, paper and chemicals.

With locations in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, Cheney Brothers is locating its newest facility at Pee Dee Commerce City East Industrial Park in Florence to meet the growing demand of the region. The project will consist of a modern 400,000-square-foot refrigerator/freezer distribution facility, over 45 loading docks, a Cheney Express and exquisite culinary kitchen.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES 

Cheney Brothers’ market share continues to grow across the Southeast, and it was important to us to meet our customer demands in South Carolina. Florence was the logical choice to locate the new facility, considering the great access and the superior interstate system of transportation. The city, county and state have been very supportive and easy to work with throughout the process.” -Cheney Brothers CEO and Chairman of the Board Byron Russell

“South Carolina has a rich culinary heritage and our thriving food distribution industry helps ensure our tradition continues to grow. We welcome Cheney Brothers to Florence County, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has continued to show that it is the right place for companies to do business, especially for companies looking to move products efficiently to customers. Our state continues to see its distribution and logistics sector grow, and today’s announcement by Cheney Brothers is another indication of that success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited to welcome Cheney Brothers to Florence County. Distribution companies continue to recognize the strong logistical and supply chain advantages to locating in Florence County, namely Florence County’s location at the intersection of I-95 and I-20. The creation of 280 new jobs by Cheney Brothers will yield a positive impact in our community.” -Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.

