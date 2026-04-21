Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 20, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 20, 2026, include the following:

Monday, April 20 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Grand Opening of the Scout Training Facility, 860 Community Road, Blythewood, S.C.

Monday, April 20 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Audubon South Carolina and members of the South Carolina General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing for S. 383, Official State Migratory Bird, at the Audubon Center and Sanctuary at Beidler Forest, 336 Sanctuary Road, Harleyville, S.C.

Wednesday, April 22 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Governor’s Volunteer Awards at the South Carolina Statehouse, First Floor Lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in Toast N’ Topics Anderson Chamber of Commerce at Anderson University, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: April 13, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of April 13, 2026, included:

Tuesday, April 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Ken Richardson.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women’s Legislative Day.

3:45 PM: Media interview.

4:30 PM: Agency meeting.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, April 15

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster joined members of the South Carolina General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4216, Income Tax, Statehouse, second floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:45 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:15 AM: Meeting with Order of the Palmetto recipient former Representative Liston Barfield and family.

11:25 AM: Constituent meeting.

5:00 PM: Business meeting.

5:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Palmetto Partners reception at The Heritage tournament, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Thursday, April 16

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Boyd Innovation Center’s Spring Startup Showcase and Pitch Night, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, April 17

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Columbia Garden Club Foundation Unveiling to commemorate The Columbia Garden Club's 100th Anniversary, Arsenal Hill Mall, Governor’s Mansion, 829 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Columbia Garden Club Gala to celebrate a century of friendship and flowers, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.