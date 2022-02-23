Bentley Pontoons expanding operations in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bentley Pontoons, a manufacturer of high-quality affordable boats, today announced plans to expand operations in Lexington County. The company’s $5.9 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Headquartered in Lexington County, Bentley Pontoons manufactures many of its own boat components, including furniture, canvas work, tubes and fence railing. The company’s in-house design and product development assures quality construction and functionality on the water.

Located at 1650 Two Notch Road in Lexington, Bentley Pontoons’ expansion will increase production capacity due to high demand.

The expansion will be complete in June 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Bentley Pontoons team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

“Bentley Pontoons is thrilled to be expanding operations in South Carolina and greatly appreciates the support from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Lexington County Department of Economic Development through this entire process.” -Bentley Pontoons President Ryan Marcott

“South Carolina’s boating industry has a massive economic impact on our state, and with Bentley Pontoons’ announcement – and others like it – that impact will only continue to grow. We are proud to have a homegrown company like Bentley Pontoons on our team and look forward to their success for many more years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The boating industry is experiencing a tremendous surge, and we couldn’t be happier for Bentley Pontoons’ continued growth in South Carolina. Congratulations on today’s expansion announcement and the 50 new job opportunities in Lexington County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited that Bentley Pontoons has decided to grow their operations here in Lexington County. This expansion will provide more job opportunities for our residents and more economic growth for our county moving forward.” -Lexington County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone

“Congratulations to Bentley Pontoons and Lexington County on today’s expansion announcement. As a boater’s paradise that’s home to the Jewel of South Carolina, Lake Murray, Lexington is a great fit for the company. We look forward to seeing many more years of success ahead for Bentley Pontoons.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam