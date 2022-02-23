Interstate 89 ramp closure / Exit 21 in Swanton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The Exit 21 southbound on-ramp to Interstate 89 in Swanton is currently closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. Efforts to remove the truck are underway with the hope of reopening the ramp as quickly and safely as possible.

There were no injuries reported in the crash and further details will be released when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.