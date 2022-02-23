NanoVeda Nutritional Energy Strips Now Available on Amazon
NanoVeda’s nutrition strips also fuse Swiss nanotechnology with a 1,000 years of traditional Indian ayurvedic system of medicine that emphasizes natural healing.
NanoVeda Combines Swiss Nanotechnology With Ayurvedic Medicine
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NanoVeda's Energy Strips, which are rapidly absorbed in the body, are available on Amazon.
— Rakshit Mehta, founder of NanoVeda
Since many people today need an energy boost, NanoVeda's Energy Strips could be an easy and tasty alternative to pills or yucky syrups.
“They are easy to take. Just peel, place on your tongue, and let them dissolve,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company. “Our energy strips provide smooth and focused energy when you need a kick-start.”
Mehta said the Energy Strips, which are vegan and gluten-free, contain Caffeine and L-theanine.
“We developed a formula with the exact amount of ingredients in the right ratio to increase alertness and boost mental activity,” Mehta said. “And you don't get a Caffeine crash after taking the strips.”
Healthline.com reported the benefits of both Caffeine and L-theanine:
●Caffeine, according to Healthline.com, can boost energy levels, may lower the risk to type 2 diabetes, support brain health, and promote weight management.
●L-theanine may provide stress relief, increase focus, and boost immunity.
“We believe our Energy Strips protects the brain and promotes better sleep, and benefits the heart and skin health,” Mehta said.
NanoVeda’s nutrition strips also fuse Swiss nanotechnology with a 1,000 years of traditional Indian Ayurvedic system of medicine that emphasizes natural healing.
“By using nanotechnology, the body quickly absorbs the nutrients in our strips,” he said.
NanoVeda has developed the following oral strips, which are available on Amazon:
●NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which is the most active ingredient in Turmeric.
●NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips, which contains Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal herb.
●NanoVeda Iron Strips
●NanoVeda Energy Strips
●NanoVeda Probiotics Strips
●NanoVeda Sleep Strips
●NanoVeda Immune Strips
NanoVeda recently announced it will soon offer antacid and biotin strips.
All of Nanoveda’s strips are naturally sourced and clinically studied to show how they work in harmony with your body.
To purchase NanoVeda oral strips, visit the NanoVeda Amazon Brand Store.
