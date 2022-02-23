Governor Abbott Appoints Long To Texas Facilities Commission

TEXAS, February 23 - February 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Larry Long to the Texas Facilities Commission for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. The commission controls state buildings, grounds, and property and is responsibility for the maintenance, repair, and construction of state buildings for the state.

Larry Long of Dallas is owner and managing member of L2JL Capital, LLC and has a real estate license with the Texas Real Estate Commission. He is a member of the Finance Commission of Texas, the former chairman and former member of the American Diabetes Association Board of Directors, and former president of Oldcastle Building Envelope. Additionally, he is former treasurer of the Turtle Creek Association and a former member of the Seed of Effect Board of Advisors. Long received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Southern Methodist University.