Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce $60 Million In Federal Funding To ‘Make Rural Texans Healthy Again’

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is making $60 million in initial federal funding available to rural hospital districts to create or improve community-based prevention, wellness, and nutrition programs.

"Every community in Texas deserves to have a health system that works as hard as them," said Governor Abbott. "This funding will aid rural hospital districts to provide the critical services needed to keep Texans healthy and strong. Together, we will ensure that top-of-the-line health programs and preventive care are accessible to every corner of our state."

As part of the Rural Texas Strong plan, the “Make Rural Texans Healthy Again” initiative supports rural hospital districts working to improve chronic disease conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, or obesity.

Federal funding can be used by rural hospital districts to:

Open community wellness centers with exercise and nutrition classes.

Support grocery stores, farmers markets or local food pantries.

Establish after-hours primary care clinics to reduce non-urgent visits to emergency departments.

Provide low - or no-cost chronic disease screenings.

“Improving health outcomes in rural Texas starts with prevention,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth. “By supporting wellness and chronic disease prevention efforts, this initiative helps communities take meaningful steps toward lifelong health.”

Texas estimates receiving approximately $1.4 billion in federal funding over five years through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation Program. Rural Texas Strong, the CMS-approved state plan, is 100% federally funded and features six initiatives that deliver funding to rural communities.

Federal funding is contingent upon meeting all applicable program requirements. For more information, visit the HHS Rural Health Transformation webpage.

Public notices and procurement opportunities for Rural Texas Strong will be announced through GovDelivery email notifications and posted on the Electronic State Business Daily website.