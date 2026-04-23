Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.6 Million In Career Training Grants For Six South Texas Schools

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced six Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $1,697,701 have been awarded to six schools in South Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 707 students for high-demand occupations such as truck drivers, nurses, automotive service technicians, and more.

“Texas’ success in being the number one leader in job creation and economic development starts with a strong and skilled workforce," said Governor Greg Abbott. “These JET grants provide critical funding to expand career and technical education programs as well as equip students in South Texas with the skills they need for high-demand careers. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and our education partners for their dedication to building the future of our workforce.”

“The JET grants awarded today will help South Texas schools prepare more than 700 students for successful careers,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “Working alongside partners across the state, the Texas Workforce Commission is developing a skilled workforce to help Texas employers thrive.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at South Texas College in McAllen.

The six JET grants include:

Donna Independent School District (ISD) : a $337,820 grant to train 310 students as medical assistants in partnership with South Texas College.

: a $337,820 grant to train 310 students as medical assistants in partnership with South Texas College. La Feria ISD : a $262,361 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College.

: a $262,361 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College. Laredo College : a $109,083 grant to train 80 students as truck drivers.

: a $109,083 grant to train 80 students as truck drivers. Los Fresnos Consolidated ISD : a $347,472 grant to train 35 students as electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians in partnership with Texas State Technical College.

: a $347,472 grant to train 35 students as electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians in partnership with Texas State Technical College. Sharyland ISD : a $336,101 grant to train 120 students as registered nurses in partnership with South Texas College.

: a $336,101 grant to train 120 students as registered nurses in partnership with South Texas College. South Texas ISD: a $304,864 grant to train 12 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics in partnership with South Texas College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges; school districts; and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.