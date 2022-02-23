DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov mailing list reminder
You are subscribed with the address: dps.vspsocialmedia.emailnovember19@blogger.com
Your DPS.VSPMedia password is: ezatatir
To make changes to your membership options, log in and visit your options web page:
https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/options/dps.vspmedia/dps.vspsocialmedia.emailnovember19%40blogger.com
You can also make such changes via email by sending a message to:
dps.vspmedia-request@list.vermont.gov
with the text "help" in the subject or body. The automatic reply will contain more detailed instructions.
Questions or comments? Please send them to the DPS.VSPMedia mailing list administrator at dps.vspmedia-owner@list.vermont.gov.