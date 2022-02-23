Danielle Fanfair and Mariah Craig Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Danielle Fanfair, teacher of her Confusion to Clarity curriculum Mariah Craig, owner of Social by Nature Candice Georgiadis

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My Confusion to Clarity™Curriculum includes psychological, neurological and interdisciplinary concepts along with exploration of The Enneagram of Personality to develop compassionate self-mastery. Participants learn practices to understand themselves and other people better. We create practices to develop long-standing relationships, de-escalate conflict, overcome obstacles, create a personal culture for self-care and grow emotional, intellectual and instinctual intelligence. The confusion lies in the belief that we are not enough, and must be like somebody else in order to be competent, connected and have power. The clarity emerges when we observe, accept, love and master who we authentically are.

Participants leave with tools for:

Reducing stress and increasing clarity in various relationship systems.

Learning and utilizing a tool for understanding different types of people and working well within constraints (be they relational or occupational),

Deepening a specific understanding of how to balance priorities, develop and grow personal gifts, contributions and understand our “blind spots.”

I teach workshops in all industries, from hospitals to museums to tech companies, and in a recent workshop, an attendee said, “I’m learning that investing time in building trust creates efficiencies down the line.” When we do the work to nurture our own self-reliance and inner trust, we prime our ability to relate well to and collaborate with others. The result is growth in every area of our lives.

Energy transfers. When we make our contributions with joy, gratitude, and confidence in our competency, we give those values to others. When we give ourselves compassion, we rush to give others that feeling. And here are the results: better performance, higher productivity, and becoming more attractive to those who want and need what we have. I love watching colleagues who initially saw each other as obstacles grow to see each one another’s gifts and become collaborators.

I want to see a world that operates in harmony, with love and respect at the helm of interactions. Can you imagine what our families, communities and business ecosystem would look like if everyone had the tools and practices to do so? I can.

Mariah Craig, owner of Social by Nature

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Everyone’s needs are different, but these lifestyle tweaks have helped support me in my journey towards better wellbeing:

Create a positive morning routine: The most impactful positive change I made in my life was when I changed my morning routine. And by that, I mean what I was doing the moment I woke up to set the tone for the day. This might sound silly to some people, but every morning when I wake up, the first thing I do is press play on a Feel Good playlist I created for myself. I’m talking full volume, surround sound, before I’m checking my Instagram notifications. Ensuring I start off every day on a positive note (which for me is singing and dancing around the house) has created a significant shift in both my mental health and productivity. Dare to wake up and tell yourself ‘I am energized’ instead of ‘I am exhausted.’

Eat real food: Everyone can have their own opinion when it comes to what diet is best, and every body is different, but I think one thing we can all agree on is that an abundance of real, whole foods will make you feel (and look) better inside and out. Having struggled with health issues for a decade now, it’s forced me to become so in tune with my body and it’s now so noticeable to me how much consistency with nutrition will impact my life. With that said, it’s also taught me that in order to feel truly healthy when it comes to food, it’s about what you do most of the time, not some of the time. Having the glass of wine and slice of cake is important too! True wellness does not come with unhealthy obsessions.

Choose your inner circle wisely: Who do you surround yourself with? Do those people inspire you? Do they support you? Do they bring positivity into your life? Do they challenge you? The most uninspiring year I’ve had to date was the year that I would have answered ‘no’ to all of those questions, and that is not a coincidence. Choose your circle carefully.

