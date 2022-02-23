Martin Williams and Zack ROI Williams Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Martin Williams, more than 20 years of experience in CPG Zack ROI Williams, business owner with ROI teachings

Martin Williams, more than 20 years of experience in CPG. Zack ROI Williams, business owner with ROI teachings

Don’t attempt to run a marathon like a sprint— Creating disruptive companies is a long journey, if you burn up all of your energy, all of your resources too quickly, the work becomes REALLY difficult.” — Martin Williams, more than 20 years of experience in CPG

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

The end of February is here, is your 2022 marketing plan in place? Are you building your brand, your image correctly? Sometimes you need to reach out for marketing assistance to make sure you are taking advantage of the latest and best methods. Fotis Georgiadis can put together solid plan to build your image, your brand, and move you ahead of your competitors. Reach out to him at the below contact options and take a read of some recent interview excerpts he did.

-

Martin Williams, more than 20 years of experience in CPG

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My wife, and my kids. They are the teachers that I learn from every day. They call me out, they demand that I continue to grow and evolve, and their happiness and wellbeing are the only fuel I need.

That said, I would be remiss not to mention one person in particular that gave me a chance, believed in me, and was super instrumental in helping me push beyond my self-imposed limitations throughout my career.

An early mentor, who became a dear friend, Rony Zibara hired me when I was still doing my undergrad, to work with him as a design assistant, and innovation consultant for his company’s food clients. I had ZERO experience, like less than zero, and he saw something in me. He gave me an opportunity, and when I would succeed, he would give me increasingly more complex assignments. He had a belief in me early that I was really capable, and just wouldn’t allow me to doubt myself.

He introduced me to the idea of obsessing about the ‘consumer’ and really leveraging empathy and curiosity to create solutions from deep consumer insight.

He also illustrated through his own work and behaviour that one could be equal parts commercial and creative, which are both critical to being an entrepreneur. Invent the product one day, define the best route to market and pricing strategy the next…..he showed me that these were just two sides of the same coin.

Years after this first experience Rony convinced me to move my family down to NYC as he had become a partner in an award-winning innovation consultancy, and wouldn’t take no for an answer. He put his reputation on the line for me, worked closely with me to accelerate my skills, made sure I was getting access to increasingly demanding work, and I like to think I repaid that kindness by delivering day in and day out.

I also believe I’m honouring that faith he had in me by paying it forward by taking chances on people that might not have the educational background, or conventional experience, but have grit, curiosity, a high degree of adaptability, and think unexpected things.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Zack ROI Williams, business owner with ROI teachings

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

The Top 5 Things I wish someone had told me when I first started would be:

How to create my “Power List”

How to manage my time

The power of Networking

How to BRAND myself

The importance of “Your Mission”

The “Power List” by Andy Frisella is a series of Critical Tasks that are performed every day to make sure you aren’t just wasting time being busy. We spend so much time trying to be busy that we actually don’t ever accomplish anything that moves the needle. Another book reference that I will mention is “The 4 -Hour Work Week” by Timothy Ferriss. This book I only want to briefly mention as I don’t want you to get caught up in attempting to have a 4-Hour work week just starting off. However the emphasis on maximizing your time is insanely valuable. This leads me into the next topic I wish I had learned earlier which was Time Management. This is single handedly one of the hardest things to learn as a new business owner. It can be incredibly difficult to know what is the most important task, and what gravity it will have on the success of your business

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

