Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4000863

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Pat Tingle                             

STATION:  Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Scott Furness                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a domestic assault at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed Scott Furness physically harmed a household member. Furness was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks for processing. Furness was later released on a criminal citation to answer to the charge on 02/23/22 at 1230 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2022 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Rutland  

LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged

BAIL:  0

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

