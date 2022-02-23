Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000863

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 02/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Scott Furness

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a domestic assault at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed Scott Furness physically harmed a household member. Furness was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks for processing. Furness was later released on a criminal citation to answer to the charge on 02/23/22 at 1230 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged

BAIL: 0

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.