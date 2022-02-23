Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000863
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Pat Tingle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 02/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Scott Furness
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a domestic assault at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed Scott Furness physically harmed a household member. Furness was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks for processing. Furness was later released on a criminal citation to answer to the charge on 02/23/22 at 1230 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged
BAIL: 0
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.