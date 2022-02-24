Preg Appetit Assists in Optimizing Nutrition While Trying to Conceive
Preg Appetit, an online pregnancy nutrition service, provides customized plans for a healthy diet for pre, during, and post-pregnancySTONY POINT, NEW YORK, US, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to one of Preg Appetit’s registered dieticians, Ashley Shaw, it is important to develop a healthy relationship with food even while still in the pre-planning period of conceiving.
Here are three simple strategies Ashley recommends to optimize nutrition while trying to get pregnant:
1) The first is to speak with a registered dietician as they have more of an intuitive type of advice that will help in the long run. Even just the initial consultation with a registered dietician can help paint a clearer picture of what to expect before, during, and after pregnancy.
2) Second is having a firm grip and following through on either the recommended diet or one that is already in place. The word “healthy” can be perceived in different ways, so the best way is to understand what that exactly means for you. The body reacts in different ways when trying to get pregnant, while pregnant, and after pregnancy; and having a clearer idea of what that might be like can prepare you for every step of the way. One important thing to remember is that carbs aren’t the enemy and carbs shouldn’t be cut out forever, just pick smarter carbs and what to pair them with. It’s the difference between sugars from baked goods. sweetened cereals & beverages and eating some fruit and lightly sweetened drinks paired with a protein.
3) Lastly, staying physically active benefits the body more than anyone realizes. Staying physically active eases any complications that might happen later down the road.
With that said, remember to take and keep the pressure off yourself. It is okay to indulge every once in a while. However, managing diet and exercise in a balanced manner is creating a safer environment for yourself and for the future baby.
Additionally, Preg Appetit also offers assistance by customizing plans for those trying to conceive on top of the already available support and customized healthy diet plans for pregnancy. The plans help to enhance the mother’s health, as well as the baby’s. To get more information, visit the site at: https://www.pregappetit.com/.
About Preg Appetit
Founded by Dan and Daniela Caglione, Preg Appetit has a team of health professionals who aim to help women with customized healthy diet plans for pregnancy. They help women determine what to eat when they are pregnant, so they protect their health and the health of their baby. The service offers multiple options to choose from, with packages that offer tools and information for a healthy pregnancy. To get more information, visit the site at: https://www.pregappetit.com/.
