Entropy & Sons Unveils HYPERFLUX: A New Visual Instrument for the Recursion Studio Ecosystem

Entropy & Sons | Bringing You Tomorrow's Yesterday, Today! Hyperflux visual experiment showcasing recursive wave interference patterns in motion. Real-time output from Hyperflux during live modulation—feedback meets waveform in full resolution. A still frame from Hyperflux, revealing the blend of mathematical structure and organic motion. A glimpse into the Hyperflux engine: live-synced visuals shaped by audio, CV, and time itself.

New HYPERFLUX instrument brings fractal feedback and waveform interference to the Recursion Studio’s modular visual synthesis platform.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entropy & Sons is proud to announce the release of HYPERFLUX, the sixth fully standalone instrument for its flagship visual synthesis platform, the Recursion Studio . Available now as a free software update for all users, HYPERFLUX pushes the boundaries of real-time video synthesis—offering artists, performers, and visual technologists a powerful new way to explore audiovisual expression.Inspired by the studio’s acclaimed INTERFERENCE and FRAXTAL instruments, HYPERFLUX recurses two-dimensional wave patterns into a luminous sea of motion and modulation. The result is a fluid, endlessly variable system for creating visually stunning compositions that respond dynamically to audio, CV, and MIDI input.“HYPERFLUX represents a convergence of two of our most popular instruments,” said Gene Shuman, CTO and Chief Artist at Entropy & Sons. “It’s a modular, real-time feedback system that opens up a whole new spectrum of visual possibilities. And like everything in the Recursion Studio, it’s designed for both immediate play and deep customization.”The Recursion Studio is one of the only standalone video synthesis platforms capable of generating real-time HD output without the use of a computer. With over 300 modular processing units, MIDI and CV integration, video and audio inputs, and a dedicated I/O mapping system, the platform continues to redefine what’s possible in live visual performance.HYPERFLUX marks the sixth official instrument for the Recursion Studio, joining a growing lineup that includes the 3D oscilloscope WAVIBOI, retro CRT visualizer WAVIGRL, the kaleidoscopic feedback engine FRAXTAL, and the iconic waveform interference simulator INTERFERENCE—plus the less classifiable but much-loved CATPARTY.Entropy & Sons has steadily expanded the capabilities of the Recursion Studio since its launch, delivering regular content updates and evolving the platform in close dialogue with its creative community. HYPERFLUX reflects the company’s commitment to pushing the outer limits of modular, computer-free video synthesis—and empowering creators with tools designed for bold, expressive work.HYPERFLUX is available now as a free update via the Recursion Studio’s onboard update system.ABOUT:Entropy & Sons designs and manufactures advanced standalone video synthesizers for artists, musicians, and explorers of the audiovisual frontier. Best known for the Recursion Studio, Entropy & Sons crafts devices that allow users to generate high-definition, real-time visual compositions without a computer. With a modular architecture, intuitive interface, and continually expanding set of instruments, the Recursion Studio offers both plug-and-play simplicity and deep creative control.To learn more, visit: https://entropyandsons.com

Hyperflux Experiments.

