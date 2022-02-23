Submit Release
Scottsdale Artist Debra Murrow Launches New Art Book “The 12 Steps Christian Coloring Book”

12 Steps Christian Coloring Book, Debra Lee Murrow, available on Amazon

COLORME Art Spa Founder/Artist Debra Lee Murrow, in her Scottsdale studio

COLORME Art Spa in action with aspiring artists of all ages!

COLORME Art Spa Artist Debra Murrow launches her new book “The 12 Steps Christian Coloring Book” to give creative expressions to those in recovery.

My COLORME drawings will help those in recovery to discover a new life, full of coloring, writing and meditating on God’s Word.”
— Debra Lee Murrow, founder of COLORME Art Spa
COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Murrow launches her new book “The 12 Steps Christian Coloring Book” to help those in need of creative expressions during recovery.

“The 12 Steps Christian Coloring Book” is more than just a coloring book - it’s a creative way to experience the Word of God one step at a time. Each page has one of Debra’s amazing drawings devoted to each of the AA’s 12 Steps to Recovery from addictions.

These artistic drawings also have embedded scripture, allowing readers to meditate on the Word of God in their own way. There is also a blank page for readers to write down inner thoughts while going through the book.

Readers will enjoy creating and coloring on the pages of “The 12 Steps Christian Coloring Book”. Debra says that coloring can help people understand and process what is driving their addictions, and the importance of their recovery.

“My COLORME drawings will help people in the 12 Steps program to discover a new life, full of coloring, writing and meditating on God’s Word. It’s a wonderful way to express yourself in color!” says Debra Murrow, founder of COLORME Art Spa. “There is no wrong way to color these pages - let your imagination flow, while you get closer to God in your quiet time.”

“The 12 Steps Christian Coloring Book” is available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers. It is Debra’s second art coloring book. Her first book “The Fruits of the Spirit Coloring Book & Bible Study” is available online.

Debra Lee is founder of the COLORME Art Spa, which helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art. You can also find Debra’s original artwork at this COLORME website.

About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and founder of the COLORME Art Spa. She helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art. She has presented on stages at a wide number of conferences and churches in the past few years. She also works with company teams to help them use art and vision to clarify their mission statements and company goals.

Debra Lee Murrow
COLORME Art Spa
+1 480-221-3161
COLORME ART SPA OVERVIEW

