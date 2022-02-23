Want to Know What the Future Holds for Cybersecurity in 2022? Explore 8 Top Predictions for Trends to Prepare for Now
If you’re a business or technical leader concerned with advancing cybersecurity, privacy and/or compliance for your organization, don’t miss this “best of the best” 2022 predictions podcast.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In cybersecurity, predicting the future isn’t just for fun. We need to forecast shifts and trends to help guide our planning, and to stay ahead of the competitive curve in an industry that’s constantly being disrupted by new attacks, new vulnerabilities and new technology. But even in an industry as volatile as security, there are overarching transformations driving today’s developments. Responses to these challenges by cybersecurity’s most powerful stakeholders—like regulators and major customers—are what drive much of the change we experience.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
With each new year comes new predictions. Which team will win the Super Bowl? How about the Academy Awards? What will be the next uber popular tech gadget? Is onshoring gaining ground, or offshoring? Forecasting future trends can be all in fun, but in cybersecurity it’s an important way to plan and make decisions today based on what’s coming. If we don’t have some confidence about what to expect, inevitably our strategies tactics will be reactive and we’ll forever be playing catchup.
To help SMBs and SMEs across industries prepare for what’s ahead, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner, John Verry, recorded a special episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast
that shares a slate of 8 predictions for 2022 and beyond. These meaningful projections are logically based on where we are today and what major influences are impacting the cybersecurity and privacy space.
Topics discussed include:
• What are the predominant forces creating change and challenges in cybersecurity today, and how will our industry’s most powerful stakeholders respond?
• What are expectations for major current trends like zero trust and supply chain risk management?
• What are the biggest concerns on the horizon for cloud service providers?
• Why software security will skyrocket in importance
• Ways our industry will cope with the ongoing skills/talent shortage
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
