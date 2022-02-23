New US Government Security Guidance—How Will It Impact My Business? The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

Submit Release
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

If you’re concerned about how the US government’s fast-changing cybersecurity and compliance rulings may impact your organization, and what to do to get ready, this insightful podcast.”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
HAMILTON, NJ, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s up with US government cybersecurity guidance? It seems to be changing faster than a speeding ticket. But there’s a method to this madness, and it’s NIST SP 800-171 compliance. What is the USG’s rationale for implementing these changes? What do they mean for your organization—especially if you already have or are pursuing certification to ISO 27001 or another trusted security framework? And what should you start doing now to prepare?

More and more organizations are concerned about new cybersecurity guidance, accelerating compliance timeframes and potential “flowdown” impacts coming from the US federal government around the NIST SP 800-171 standard. If your business already has an ISO 27001 certification or a SOC 2 based program, what does this mean for you? What can you do now to turn these challenges into competitive differentiators?

To cover all the angles of this emerging hot topic of “NIST versus ISO,” Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner, John Verry, recorded a special episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Delivered in a fast-paced “consultation” format, this podcast will familiarize you with recent US government guidance, explain its relevance to your organization, and outline “best next steps” to help you prepare.

Topics discussed include:
• A brief chronology of recent US government cyber guidance, and why you should care (even if you don’t directly do business with the government)
• 3 emerging “mega drivers” that are sure to influence your cybersecurity program
• 4 critical responses to new US government cybersecurity regulations (yes, one of them is alignment with NIST 800-171)
• 3 top ways to become “provably compliant” with both NIST 800-171 and ISO 27001 or other trusted frameworks

If you’re concerned about how the US government’s fast-changing cybersecurity and compliance rulings may impact your organization, and what to do to get ready, this insightful podcast by thought leader John Verry is perfect for your needs.

To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

