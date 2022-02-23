CCHR to Host a Workshop on the Baker Act and Mental Health Human Rights

The event will cover specific provisions of the mental health law, strategies for successful defense of individual rights and how to ensure the earliest release possible for improper Baker Act cases. The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. Past speakers have included attorneys Dennis L. Webb of Fort Meyers, Justin Drach of Theole Drach Law, Kendra Parris of Parris Law and the president of the Florida chapter of CCHR, Diane Stein. Attorney Justin Drach stated that he feels like the group is moving in the right direction and that events such as this one will help bring about much needed change to the mental health law. CCHR Florida Hosts the Baker Act Defense Attorney Symposium & Summit

The complimentary continuing education event is designed for defense attorneys and will cover changes to the mental health law – the Baker Act.

It was absolutely great. I have cases that I could be taking regarding these violations but never really was sure how to proceed and now I feel that I have people that I can contact to assist me.” — - J.W. Attorney

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This workshop is the 8th such event hosted by the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR). The virtual continuing legal education course is for private practice attorneys and is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM EDT. Those wishing to attend may reserve a spot by calling CCHR at 800-782-2878 or by registering online CCHR, a non-profit watchdog organization dedicated to restoring dignity and human rights to the field of mental health, began hosting these events as part of a campaign to protect individuals from human rights violations committed through the abusive use of the Florida mental health law, commonly called the Baker Act Key topics at the conference include strategies to effectively serve families and to eradicate violations of the law, changes to the law, successful actions for defending the rights of citizens being held under a Baker Act as well as key points of the Parents’ Bill of Rights.While the original stated intention of the Baker Act was to protect the rights of citizens sent for involuntary psychiatric examination, it has become a source of abuse, prompting CCHR Florida to not only host this event but to launch a public information campaign to educate Floridians on their rights under this law. As part of this campaign, CCHR hosts a seminar regularly delivered online for the general public by Carmen Miller who, as a former Assistant Public Defender in the Thirteenth Circuit in Tampa, has a great deal of experience on the mental health law. To learn more about the Baker Act or to reserve a spot at the next complimentary virtual seminar please email execdir@cchrflorida.org.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

You have the right to help your child before the initiation of a Baker Act. Schools are required to notify a parent before initiating a Baker Act.