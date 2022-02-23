American Basketball Association Canada Inc, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Now Accepts Market Reservations

Valiant Eagle Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Basketball Association Canada Inc. (ABA Canada), a Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, is pleased to announce that after months of consideration and detailed analysis, we are delighted to inform shareholders that we will begin accepting deposits for the right to bid for and purchase market reservations. Although final pricing for these markets will be determined by the highest bid, we will accept minimum refundable deposits as a sign of the seriousness of the party. Successful bidders will be granted the right to operate as the sole owner of an ABA Canada team in that particular market.

ABA Canada intends to establish a successful and sustained Professional Basketball League in Canada. Basketball, the world's fastest-growing sport, has risen enormously in Ontario as well as the rest of Canada. The introduction of the Toronto Raptors NBA club in 1995, and their dramatic NBA Championship triumph, sparked a surge of interest in basketball.

ABA Canada will create a league comprised of a small number of clubs in crucial locales. The markets that we will be accepting bids for initially are in the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

To assist the League towards success, ABA Canada will employ both the finest incentives and initiatives available including, but not limited to, media and sponsorship. For this, the necessary effective marketing will require a significant amount of consideration and planning and, as such, we are in discussions with another third party organization that can accommodate and execute this task.

Outside of the NBA, ABA Canada will present the best quality and most exciting basketball experience in Canada. Fans will be able to enjoy an ABA Canada game for ticket prices ranging from $10 to $50, and a family of five will be able to witness a match for far less than the cost of just one NBA game ticket.

Last year the American Basketball Association AND Valiant Eagle Inc. Inked a Media Streaming Partnership with Valiant Eagle Subsidiary, Xavier Media Group, to provide streaming channels to ABA teams. Teams will also receive their own proprietary app. Selected ABA games will also be carried on multiple Valiant Eagle Inc. platforms.

"The Internet does not automatically provide fulfillment, opportunity or happiness to all who use it," added Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell. He continues, "We look to fill this void by feeding high-quality, fulfilling program content to IPhones, Android phones, tablets, computers and smart TVs. The ABA, with its combination of exciting basketball combined with musical entertainment, fits our programming criteria perfectly and adds much to our media platforms. One thing we’re most excited about is our eventual listing of ABA Canada on a Canadian stock exchange.”

ABA Canada aims to become a dominating force in Canada's professional sports environment, hastening the penetration of basketball into the Canadian mind with the contemporaneous mindwiping of hockey.

Serious ONLY inquiries can be made at myabacanada@gmail.com

Updates will be forthcoming

