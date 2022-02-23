Boston Pads Now Providing Free Real-Time Apartment Data to Public
New England's largest rental database now features both current and historical market data for all neighborhoods in Metro Boston
We’ve received so many inquiries from local reporters in recent years that this seemed like the next logical step.”BOSTON, MA, US, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracking rental market trends in Boston just got easier. Boston Pads has recently launched 32 free public-facing apartment data pages on their website. These reports provide both current and historical insights into important rental market metrics like vacancy rates, availability rates, and average rent prices for all of Boston’s core neighborhoods.
Boston Pads has already established itself as the authoritative source for Boston apartment data and analysis. By maintaining close relationships with over 16,800 Boston area landlords, they are able to more accurately track rental market supply metrics and rent prices. Their database is constantly updated by New England’s largest team of leasing agents, ensuring that apartment data is up-to-date and reliable.
“We’ve been providing this vital data to local agents, property owners, and media outlets so they can understand the real estate marketplace quickly and effectively," said Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of Boston Pads. "Everyone from landlords to local media would call us and ask questions such as, ‘What is the availability and real time rent pricing looking like in Boston right now?’ We’ve received so many inquiries from local reporters in recent years that this seemed like the next logical step.”
The market data provides a powerful tool for all stakeholders in Boston’s apartment rental market. Renters and agents can compare average rent prices for different neighborhoods so they can find the best deals for their budget. Local press and property managers can now easily look up historical trends for rent prices, vacancy rates, and apartment availability in any neighborhood.
Boston Pads will continue to provide in-depth analysis in their yearly market reports as they’ve done in the past. This new tool was launched to act as a point of reference for those market reports and to provide locals with the most up-to-date market data available.
When asked what was next for Boston Pads, Demetrios said they also plan on creating a similar resource for real time sales data.
“We’re currently working on expanding this to provide the same real-time data for Boston’s real estate market. Home prices are hitting record highs, and something like this would be a powerful tool for buyers, sellers, and agents to help them navigate the market with confidence.”
