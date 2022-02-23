Submit Release
RE: Westminster Barracks / Death Investigation-correction

Correction:

The decedent’s name was spelled incorrectly as Raymond Gadreaute . The correct spelling is Raymond Gadreault.

 

From: Hall, Daniel Sent: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 2:15 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Westminster Barracks / Death Investigation

 

VSP News Release-Incident-Death Investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1001120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall                            

STATION: Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigations-Royalton               

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2/22/22 at 0643 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center, Springfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/22/22, at approximately 0643 hours the VT State Police was informed of a non-suspicious death at Southern State Correction Center in Springfield. The decedent was a 73 old male inmate that was currently lodged at the facility.  The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and an Assistant Medical Examiner responded to scene. Investigation revealed the deceased male was Raymond Gadreaute (73) who was housed alone in his cell and had a medical history. During routine rounds, Correctional Center staff noticed Gadreaute was experiencing a medical issue and called for medical staff and rescue to respond. Resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful and Gadreaute was pronounced deceased. The incident is not considered suspicious and it appears that Gadreaute died of natural/medical causes. Per standard procedure, Gadreaute was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

