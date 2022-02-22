I-29, ND 13 reopen with No Travel Advisory

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. While the closures are lifted, a No Travel Advisory remains in place for surrounding areas.

Reduced visibility and snow-covered conditions may still be present on highways throughout the state. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for conditions.

Road closures remain in place for I-94 eastbound from Jamestown to Fargo and I-94 westbound from Fargo to Valley City. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

Commercial motor vehicle parking is becoming limited at the interstate closure points in eastern North Dakota. Commercial motor vehicles should consider stopping prior to closure points. Jamestown especially has limited truck park available and commercial trucks should consider stopping in Bismarck or Steele.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.