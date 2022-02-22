Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,361 in the last 365 days.

Crypto projects take advantage of Treasury Funding

SwapDEX DeFi Innovation

SwapDEX Logo

Why crypto projects need to consider decentralised treasuries

LONDON, LONDON, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A treasury is generally defined as “a place or location where treasure, such as currency or precious items are kept. These can be state or royal property, church treasure or in private ownership”.

Here is how this translates to the Crypto and the Decentralized Finance space and a number of benefits it brings.

Treasury funds in Decentralized Finance means that there are funds available for the general public interest without direct ownership. These can be accessed by individual investors through a protocol or blockchain voting mechanism that requests funds for a proposed use case without the need to spend their own assets.

Three meaningful ways to utilize a treasury:

- Request funding for developers that plan to release a project that otherwise wouldn't be able to be realized because of lack of development funds.

- Initiate improvements to the blockchain that the treasury is built on by paying developers for additional security or payout Bounties. (example: a hackathon)

- Hand out Tips for community contributions that deserve a reward like free-to-use D’Apps or mobile Applications for proper appreciation.

These use cases outline the impact a treasury fund can have for a DeFi project and its investors with it greatly contributing to the long-term sustainability of projects that decide to implement it.
It also acts as an easy to use and low cost way to reward various improvements to the respective protocol from third party developers.

Projects that make use of such a treasury fund are Polkadot, Kusama, SwapDEX and Kusari, with a lot more DeFi projects likely to follow

Mark Dexter
SwapDEX
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Crypto projects take advantage of Treasury Funding

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.