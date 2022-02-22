Wind Delays Overnight Closure of Eastern Ave

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Due to high winds predicted for the night of Wednesday, Feb. 23, The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will delay an overnight closure of Eastern Ave. under I-515 (US 95) by 24 hours. Eastern will now be closed from Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 a.m. This closure is needed to pour the deck for the final section of a new bridge. High winds may cause issues with concrete setting.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

