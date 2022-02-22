Mr. Favourite Will Promote Healthy Plantain Chips to Retailers at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, & Vitamin" Event
The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.
Plantains Chips are a Healthier Snack Rich in Minerals, Fiber, Iron, and Potassium
Many people don’t realize that plantains, a cousin to bananas, are called a superfood because it is a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Favourite will highlight its healthy Plantain Chips at ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” in March.
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
“We are excited that buyers from major retailers, such as CVS and Walgreens, will learn all about Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, which come in three flavors: original plantain, sour cream and onion, garlic,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “We believe our chips are a healthier and tasty alternative to ordinary chips and snacks.”
Paulose said 2022 will be the year American consumers will get to choose Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips.
”Many people don’t realize that plantains, a cousin to bananas, are called a superfood because it is a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals,” Paulose said. “Plantains also have vitamin C to boost your immune system, as well as vitamin B6, which should be a part of a healthy heart regimen.”
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are also sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.
Paulose said retail buyers and consumers should like Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips because they only use three ingredients: green plantains, canola oil, and salt.
Progressive Grocer reported that American grocery shoppers are “prioritizing health and safety more than ever before.”
“Retailers know consumers are reading food labels. People want to buy food with ingredients they can understand without a science dictionary,” he added. “We are also looking forward to the feedback we will get from the retail buyers attending the ECRM event. Our chips are popular in Canada. We believe they will be popular in the U.S., as well.”
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips will soon be available on OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website.
For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.
