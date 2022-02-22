Juneau Man Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

February 22, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – A grand jury in Juneau last week indicted Steven Littlefield, 31, of Juneau for multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Littlefield is charged with 27 counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, 40 counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, three counts of assault in the second degree and six counts of assault in the second degree.

The charges are related to multiple incidents of sexual abuse of a minor alleged to have occurred since 2016.

The Juneau Police Department arrested Littlefield last week, and he is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

If convicted at trial, Littlefield faces a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison on each count of sexual abuse of a minor.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Juneau Assistant District Attorney Katherine Lybrand at (907) 465-3600 or katherine.lybrand@alaska.gov.

