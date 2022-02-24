NIKSUN, Inc. Achieves Common Criteria Certification for NetOmni and NetDetector/NetVCR/LogWave

NIKSUN Logo

NIKSUN NetOmni/NetDetector/NetVCR/LogWave have been approved for secure government agencies and private sector enterprises with Common Criteria Certification

The U.S. DoD and any other organizations can rest assured knowing that NIKSUN is the most robust cyber-defense platform available today.” — Dr. Parag Pruthi

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in developing holistic cybersecurity and network performance monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded Common Criteria Certification by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) which is operated by the National Security Agency in partnership with the National Institute of Standards (NIST). NIKSUN's NetOmni® and NetDetector®/NetVCR®/LogWave® products have been certified by the NIAP as meeting the requirements of its collaborative Protection Profile for Network Devices Version 2.2e.

“This latest certification once again demonstrates NIKSUN’s commitment to helping all customers, and particularly federal and international government organizations, with ensuring the security of their network operating environments in the face of increasing cyber threats.” said Dr. Parag Pruthi, CEO and Founder of NIKSUN. “The U.S. DoD and any other organizations can rest assured knowing that NIKSUN is the most robust cyber-defense platform available today.”

The NIKSUN NetOmni and NetDetector/NetVCR/LogWave suite was evaluated against the criteria contained in the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation, Version 3.1 Revision 5 and satisfied all of the security functional requirements. The certification process involved the testing and validation of restricted ciphers, strict checking of certificates, encrypted communication with external servers, enhanced audit logging, and vulnerability assessment among many other aspects. Validated configuration and applications include, but are not limited to: Management Workstation, Syslog Server, SCP Server, CRL Distribution Point, SMTP Server, and LDAP Server. This brings the entire suite of NIKSUN products to a very high standard of security.

The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and NIKSUN NetOmni® and NetDetector/NetVCR/LogWave® are ready to manage new dynamic threats. NIKSUN's solutions were awarded this certification for their ability to meet the rigorous standards set forth by Common Criteria. NIKSUN’s products play an integral role in the network infrastructure of various U.S. Government departments and private enterprises, providing critical network performance and security monitoring.

The NIKSUN NetOmni® and NetDetector/NetVCR/LogWave® suite is deemed critical for real-time enterprise-wide security and performance analysis. They not only increase the robustness of every network they are deployed on, but also reduce the total cost of operations by more than 300%.

The Common Criteria is an international set of guidelines and specification developed for evaluating information security products and an independent security certification recognized by governments worldwide. Common Criteria provides assurance that the process of specification, implementation and evaluation of a computer security product has been conducted in a rigorous manner. For more information about this certification, please visit the listing on NIAP’s web site.

About NIKSUN, Inc: NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cyber security and network performance management solutions for government & intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.