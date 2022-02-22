Dr. Gregory Stone Childhood Picture of Dr. Gregory Stone

Rare Collection of World War I Posters showcases the history of "America and a Family", to be sold as NFTs on Abris.io

After studying and adoring these sometimes inspirational, sometimes disturbing, sometimes propagandist, but always interesting historical material I felt it was time to share them with the world.” — Dr. Gregory Stone

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This rare collection of World War I posters represents centuries of one family that has been part of an American Story from the beginning, “The Revolutionary War”. The great-great grandfather of George Nelson Moses fought under General Washington during the US revolutionary war. After independence, the Moses clan moved west and by the time George Nelson could hold and fire a gun the civil war broke out. He fought for three years in the Union Army along what became known as the "Kansas border war," because Kansas never declared Union or Confederate. He later became the mayor of Great Bend, Kansas, which he founded with his brother Ruben. Alongside being a lawman, he and his brother Ruben were collectors of American memorabilia. They once had complete coin and stamp collections for the United States among many others, but all were sold off during the great depression save one: a WWI poster collection. Now, over 100 years later, George Nelson's great-great-grandson, Dr. Gregory Stone, a noted oceanographer, and explorer, is releasing this collection that represents history in a time capsule of colorful emotive posters as NFTs on Abris.io. This was a time when the world was in turmoil and engaging posters was the best way to communicate it. To the collector's knowledge, some of these posters are one-of-a-kind and the collection contains American, German, Spanish, and Russian. They were designed by famous artists of the day and meant to evoke emotions with their color and language.

“We are very honored and thankful to Dr. Gregory Stone for his commitment to the environment and for choosing Abris.io, built on the greenest blockchain technology Algorand to turn his family treasure into NFTs" says Priya Samant, CEO and Co-Founder, Abris Inc

The NFTs will be dropped in two phases. The first drop is scheduled for March 21st, 2022 followed by a drop on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2022.

About Dr. Gregory Stone

Dr. Gregory Stone is a Globally celebrated oceanographer with every award for diving and clean science and conservation available. His 12,000 dives for research investigation give him unparalleled knowledge of the ocean and its life. Greg has published hundreds of scientific and popular articles, four books, documentaries for Discovery and National Geographic, a TED talk, Davos lecture, and numerous radio and television appearances. For more information on Dr Stone’s work please visit his website https://www.gregstoneocean.com/

About Abris

Abris.io is a company focused on NFT Omni Stores. Abris enables innovative creators around the world to showcase their creativity as NFTs as either part of an exclusive collection of unique and rare NFTs or having an Omni Store with their different types of NFTs, and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries.

Abris.io also provides NFTs-as-a-Service (NFTaaS) to help artists, celebrities, charities, galleries, political campaigns, social impact initiatives, brands and enterprises to mint/auction their NFTs as well, enabling unique event tickets as NFTs. Abris.io creates a sustainable NFT marketplace by using Algorand, the greenest Blockchain. Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure.

At Abris, we are democratizing the world of NFTs by empowering and building a creative economy. For more information, visit https://abris.io/