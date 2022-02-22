Tuesday, Feb. 22

WA Democrats introduce operating budgets to fund K-12, transportation and homelessness With three weeks left to go in the 2022 legislative session, House and Senate Democratic budget leaders released their proposed supplemental operating budgets on Monday. Both proposals include large investments in transportation, housing and homelessness, and K-12 public schools. Senators are proposing a $63.4 billion operating budget plan, while House Representatives have proposed $65 billion for their supplemental operating budget plan. Democratic Rep. Pat Sullivan from Covington, who helped craft the House proposal, said that while the House budget reflects their caucus’ priorities, they did consult with the Senate on some of the bigger items. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Ted S. Warren)

Overwhelmed by chaos and uncertainty, families with kids under 5 are on a vaccine roller coaster They’ve wrestled with child-care crises. They’ve missed work and paychecks. Some have even changed careers when day-care closures forced them to work remotely. Parents of children younger than 5 say they feel forgotten and left behind, watching others reclaim normalcy while they stay home with kids who are too young to be vaccinated and have to quarantine when there is an exposure to the coronavirus at day care or school. “The rest of the world has moved on, and they are not able to do so safely,” said Jennifer Shu, a pediatrician and spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Megan Jelinger)

4 ways we can boost Washington’s mental health workforce, from people in the industry Washington’s mental health workers are leaving their jobs in droves. “We need to be able to keep staff and retain and recruit them. Without doing that, we won’t be able to serve the community that we do,” said Jose Lopez, director of inpatient services at Comprehensive Healthcare in Eastern Washington. The biggest challenges to recruiting and retaining mental health care workers are low wages and feelings of exhaustion and stress, providers say. Salaries are not keeping pace with the cost of living and the high-pressure needs of the job. Continue reading at The Seattle Times.

Capital Press UW scientists foresee wolves in S. Cascades, Olympic Peninsula

Columbian Opinion: In Our View: Strong legislation needed to curb governor power

Everett Herald ‘They are safe here.’ Snohomish County welcomes hundreds of Afghans (Robinson) What we know: Washington coronavirus outbreak at a glance Comment: Transportation bill moves us ahead to greener future (Liias, Fey) Bloomberg Comment: Covid’s variants changing what we know about vaccines WaPo Comment: How a vaxxed doctor judged his covid risk at a party WaPo Comment: Why I’m keeping my mask on when indoors Editorial: Students best use of state’s unexpected revenue (Rolfes) Editorial: Those caring for disabled need better compensation

The Facts Newspaper King County ending vaccination verification policy on March 1

New York Times The Treasury is asked to investigate its hiring of lawyers from big accounting firms.

North American Post Oral Health is Essential for Everyone at Every Age

Peninsula Daily News Highway 112 work outside Neah Bay begins Tuesday

Puget Sound Business Journal FAA leadership transition puts troubled Boeing programs in the spotlight

Seattle Times Why the concrete driver strike will delay fixes to the West Seattle Bridge MacKenzie Scott donates millions to nonprofit that works inside schools, filling gaps left by overstretched staff 4 ways we can boost Washington’s mental health workforce, from people in the industry Seattle area unlikely to see much more snow this week, but record cold is possible Flush with taxpayer dollars, Washington Democratic lawmakers release new budget proposals (Rolfes) Editorial: Build state’s transportation plans on a bipartisan foundation (Liias, Fey, Saldana, Ramos)

Skagit Valley Herald Concrete resident shot by Sedro-Woolley police dies from injuries

South Seattle Emerald A Duwamish Valley Truck Electrification Program Looks To Reduce Air Pollution Do No Harm: King County Board Of Health Repeals Inequitably Enforced Bicycle Helmet Law Stalled Bill Would Have Protected Reproductive Health When Hospitals Merge Di’andre Campbell, Using His Gifts In True Service

Spokesman Review Spokane’s housing crunch gets national spotlight Spokane’s annual homeless count kicks off this week. Here’s why this year’s tally is crucial Spokane mayor expands emergency homeless shelter during cold Washington Democrats announce state budget plans to spend excess tax revenue (Ormsby) Delayed procedures resume in Spokane hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Washington Post Russia expands Ukraine claims; Germany halts Russian gas pipeline Three White men guilty of hate crimes charges in connection with Ahmaud Arbery murder Overwhelmed by chaos and uncertainty, families with kids under 5 are on a vaccine roller coaster Colombia court decriminalizes abortion, adding to regional momentum U.S. faces extreme cold blast, stormy weather in week ahead

Yakima Herald-Republic Yakima Valley broadband provider hopes private companies part of internet access solution Letter: Keeping Girls in School Act deserves support

KING 5 TV (NBC) Fatal crashes on the rise in Pierce County ‘Representation totally matters’: Tri-Cities winemaker shares lack of diversity in the industry

KOMO 4 TV (ABC) Tacoma man attacked by suspect with hammer asks for Tacoma leaders to address crime Homeless encampment outside Seattle City Hall remains — for now ‘It’s quite disappointing:’ West Seattle residents react to bridge project delay

KNDO/KNDU State senate to consider language access equity bill (Orwall, Ortiz-Self)

KXLY (ABC) Should magic mushrooms be legal? Advocates say they are a life-changing treatment (Salomon) Traffic deaths are up nationwide. It’s happening in Spokane, too

NW Public Radio Call For Book Bans In 2 WA School Districts Families Of Washington Inmates Fear For Their Health Company Wants To Expand Flow Of Natural Gas Through PNW

The Stranger Op-Ed: Repealing the Capital Gains Tax Is a Long Shot