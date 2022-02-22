Jason Salley Joins NetCentrics as Vice President of Proposals
Salley Brings 20+ Years of Capture Leadership Experience to Northern Virginia Government Contractor
Jason joins an outstanding team dedicated to developing precise, yet flexible and forward-looking, technical solutions for our customers”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – NetCentrics, a market leader in enterprise IT and cybersecurity services for the U.S. government since 1995, today announced the arrival of Jason Salley as Vice President of Proposals.
— Kenny Cushing, CEO
“Jason joins an outstanding team dedicated to developing precise, yet flexible and forward-looking, technical solutions for our customers,” says Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics CEO.
Salley brings over 20 years of experience in proposal and capture leadership, directing strategic proposals supporting the Intelligence Community (IC), and Department of Defense. He implemented senior proposal and capture leadership of multi-billion-dollar opportunities, directing proposal staff and large teams at multiple locations across the country. His work has focused on critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, radio and space communications, satellite and missile technology, ground station support, and radar and maritime systems. All will inform his approach to proposal development at NetCentrics, especially as technical solutions are increasingly cross-disciplinary in scope.
“NetCentrics has always punched above their weight class, using small, nimble teams to deliver knockout solutions serving and protecting U.S. interests,” says Salley. “I look forward to building on this capability and providing our customers with technical solutions tailored to mission-critical needs.”
Mr. Salley is APMP-Foundation certified and holds a Top Secret security clearance. He also has a Master’s degree from the George Washington University. His most recent engagements have been with Advanced Concepts and Technologies International (“ACT 1”), CACI, and General Dynamics Mission Systems.
NetCentrics continues an aggressive expansion push in talent acquisition following the arrival of CEO Kenny Cushing last Fall. The company recently won a “Best CEO” accolade, one of only three awarded in Virginia, by workplace sentiment site Comparably. The award was based on verified but anonymous employee reviews rating the company’s outlook.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity and enterprise information technology for the federal government. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.
