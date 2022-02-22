Maryland State Police Charge Man Arrested In Caroline County Stabbing

February 22, 2022

(PRESTON, MD) – Maryland State Police have formally charged a man arrested last Thursday following a stabbing of a woman in Caroline County.

Mark William Thompkins, 24, of Preston, Maryland is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail.

At about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to Holly Park Drive and Gilpin Point Road in Preston, Maryland for a report of a stabbing. According to a preliminary investigation, officers with the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist troopers. Police at the scene located the female victim, who had suffered an apparent stab wound.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, Thompkins attempted to evade apprehension, while inflicting injuries to himself with a knife. Over more than 15 minutes, law enforcement attempted to utilize multiple non-lethal methods to diffuse the situation.

A trooper, when the opportunity arose, was able to knock the knife out of Thompkins’ hand. He was then immediately apprehended. Both the suspect and the victim, who were known to each other, were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. Thompkins remains at Shock Trauma in the custody of the Baltimore City Department of Corrections.

The case remains under investigation.

