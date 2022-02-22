Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL Insider, headlines the SMWW Football Career Conference during the NFL Scouting Combine.

SMWW Football Career Conference helps sports professional prospects set the stage toward meeting their career goals.

This event is a must-attend for anyone wanting to work in professional sports.” — Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, President of Sports Management Worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) presents its annual 2-day Football Career Conference during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 3rd – 5th, 2022, at the Indianapolis JW Marriott.

This is an opportunity for job seekers looking to break into the sports industry to become sports agents, media professionals, general managers, scouts, analysts, and front office executives to learn about the business side of the game. They will hear personal career-related stories, advice, and tips from ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, current and former NFL executives, personnel, insiders, and agents, and participate in Q&A sessions.

To see a complete list of speakers and conference registration information, go to the event webpage https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/conferences/nfl-combine-sports-career-conference.

“SMWW gets the best speakers year after year, who are all able to share their hard-earned wisdom and experience to assist attendees in breaking in and advancing in the sports business,” says Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, President of Sports Management Worldwide. “This event is a must-attend for anyone wanting to work in professional sports.”

For sports industry prospects who want to network and gain advice for a career they have passion for, the SMWW Football Career Conference is the perfect event for them to attend during the NFL National Scouting Combine.

About SMWW:

SMWW is a global leader in online sports education. With over 30,000 graduates from more than 150 countries, SMWW alumni work in various positions for major sports leagues. https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/