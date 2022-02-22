Global Orthopedic Manufacturing Community To Convene for OMTEC® Supplier and Technology Expo
Orthopedic Supply Chain Disruption, Custom Implants, Next-Generation Biomaterials, Additive Manufacturing, Personal Development, Among Education Topics
Given the unprecedented uncertainty and challenges facing orthopedic executives, we fully expect this June’s OMTEC experience to be particularly beneficial for nurturing essential relationships.”CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic engineers and executives will convene for the 16th Annual Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference (OMTEC) June 14-16 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.
— Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer
After a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, orthopedic product development professionals are looking forward to face time with current and prospective suppliers and industry experts for guidance in solving pressing challenges and ramping up manufacturing and product portfolios.
“The orthopedic industry is managing its way through significant COVID-related challenges, while simultaneously honoring commitments to improved patient outcomes and innovation,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD® Inc., the company behind the OMTEC event. “Meeting participants consistently tell us that they get the contacts and guidance they need to keep their initiatives and their people moving forward from OMTEC's array of education, networking and exhibitor base. Given the unprecedented uncertainty and challenges facing orthopedic executives today, we fully expect this June’s OMTEC experience to be particularly beneficial in terms of nurturing essential relationships and closing business-critical knowledge gaps.”
OMTEC’s Advisory Board helps curate education sessions and boasts representation from Arthrex, MicroPort Orthopedics, Skeletal Dynamics, Smith+Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet, among others. The ever-popular Keynote Panel will focus on orthopedic market trends and the overall state and future of the orthopedic industry. Panelists include Curt Hartman, President and CEO of CONMED and Brady Shirley, President and CEO of DJO Global.
OMTEC’s Exhibitor Committee complements the Board and includes leading orthopedic suppliers such as Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, Metal Craft, Paragon Medical and Tecomet, all of whom will be exhibiting alongside 125+ other orthopedic suppliers and contract manufacturers that specialize in joint replacement, spine, trauma and sports medicine implant and instrument manufacturing, medical cases and trays, additive manufacturing, design for manufacturing and coatings and surface treatments to bolster osseointegration and much more.
Registration for the conference is now open. All those involved in the orthopedic commercialization chain — engineer, executive, buyer, surgeon, investor, inventor, manufacturer — are encouraged to visit the conference website, OMTECexpo.com, to learn more and confirm their participation.
