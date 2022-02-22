Troop F Weekly Report 02-14 to 02-20-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/15/2022

Town: cary plt

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting rural patrol in the town of Cary Plantation when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Castonguay conducted a traffic stop and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Castonguay issued the driver a summons for operating after suspension. The passenger had an active license and drove the vehicle from the stop.

Incident Type: DEFECTIVE MOTOR VEHICLE

Date: 2/19/2022

Town: FORT KENT

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was traveling through Fort Kent when he observed a major vehicle defect on a vehicle that was in front of him. Tr. Roy observed that one of the rear wheels was leaning inward. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The vehicle’s registration had been expired since July 2021. The driver advised that he was aware of the tire issue and claimed that the tie rod was bad. Tr. Roy called for a wrecker to remove the vehicle from the roadway. Tr. Roy issued the driver a summons for operating a defective motor vehicle, failure to provide evidence of insurance and expired registration. When the vehicle was placed on the wrecker the tow truck operator advised Tr. Roy that the subframe of the vehicle was so rusted it caused the wheel to lean.

Incident Type: TRAINING

Date: 2/17/2022

Town: Troop E

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS – TR. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins and Tr. Desrosier attended the Supervisor Development class at the Troop E barracks.

Incident Type: Warrant arrest

Date: 2/15/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton observed a vehicle with multiple defects on Bangor Street in Houlton. Tr Cotton initiated a traffic stop and found the operator had a warrant for failing to appear. Tr. Cotton arrested the man and transported him to the Barracks where he was able to bail and was released.

Incident Type: Traffic Arrest

Date: 2/17/2022

Town: Hodgdon

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with a truck that had multiple defects and an expired inspection sticker on Route 1 in Hodgdon. An investigation revealed that the driver’s license expired in 1992. Tr. Cotton issued the man a criminal summons for the violation and a licensed driver in the vehicle drove the vehicle from the scene.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/14/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Patten when he observed a male operator that he knew to have a suspended license. Tr. Saucier stopped the vehicle and charged the Patten man with Operating after Suspension.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/18/2022

Town: t15 R6

Trooper: Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin responded to T15 R6 for a mother vehicle crash after a woman called to report she struck a moose. Tr. Curtin’s investigation revealed the operator’s license was suspended for medical purposes. Tr. Curtin charged the Saint John woman with Operating after Suspension.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 2/18/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. mahon