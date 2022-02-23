Submit Release
F12.net Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

F12.net CRO Robert Vos

F12.net is pleased to welcome Robert Vos as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F12.net Inc.(“F12”) is pleased to welcome Robert Vos as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Vos will oversee revenue generation across all channels with the goal of optimizing F12’s sales and fulfillment services and solutions to keep pace with F12’s rapidly expanding client base.

A veteran of the information technology industry, Vos has held leadership roles in solutions and business development for over 30 years. Vos previously served in senior leadership roles at Fully Managed, Microsoft, and OnX Enterprise Solutions, achieving remarkable success in business development strategy, sales execution, and profitability. In addition, Vos cofounded Lime Collar Inc, an enterprise service management business, in 2015.

“I am excited to join the F12 team!" remarks Rob. "F12 is a world-class company, and I am proud to be a part of their family," he continues. "F12 already provides best in class IT managed services," he says. "I look forward to helping F12 advance solutions to enable our clients to transform business vision into reality through innovation, success-based methodologies, and award-winning customer service."

“For over 20 years, F12’s organic growth has come almost entirely from referrals,” says Alex Webb, CEO of F12.net. “Recently, we have invested in sales and uncovered mountains of opportunity, especially in the mid-market space. Rob’s sales leadership and experience serving this market will help accelerate F12’s growth. I’m delighted to welcome Rob to our leadership team to help us navigate waters that are new to F12.”

About F12.net

F12.net is a leading provider of comprehensive IT platforms designed to eliminate the risk and complexity that plagues most IT engagements. F12 seeks to partner with businesses striving to minimize conversations about IT ingredients and maximize focus on business objectives. F12’s suite of IT solutions improves productivity, reduces risk, and rationalizes IT expenses.

More information about F12’s solutions can be found on the company website: https://f12.net

For more information contact:

Leanne Yeatman
F12.net Inc.
+1 780-444-8661 ext. 3104
email us here
