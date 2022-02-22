“The Parasite Guy,” Dr. Todd Watts, Will Be Featured on Microbe Live Webinar on February 23rd, 2022

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Hosts Health Webinar to Educate Listeners About Strongyloides

You deserve the best health possible. Never, ever believe that what you’re struggling with is just the way life is and there is nothing you can do about it.” — Dr. Todd Watts, CEO of Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Wednesday at 1:00 PM MT health company Microbe Formulas hosts a free weekly webinar called Microbe Live to showcase a variety of wellness experts and health topics. In this week’s episode on February 23rd, Dr. Todd Watts will discuss his clinical experience with the parasite called Strongyloides and its impact on the body.

Dr. Todd Watts, D.C., PSc.D, is a national board certified chiropractic physician in Idaho, a functional medicine practitioner, and is licensed with the Pastoral Medical Association. Dr. Todd is also the co-founder and CEO of Microbe Formulas, a wellness company that facilitates natural solutions to support gut, immune, and whole body health.

Dr. Todd has been featured in hundreds of docuseries, interviews, and summits, as well as in Bloomberg TV’s “The New Frontiers” in health episode. His natural teaching ability and expertise in foundational medicine and overcoming chronic illness has made him a sought-after speaker for events across the globe.

Affectionately known as “The Doctor’s Doctor” and “The Parasite Guy,” Dr. Todd shares, “You deserve the best health possible. Never, ever believe that what you’re struggling with is just the way life is and there is nothing you can do about it. You are entitled to an excellent life.”

Dorothy Dick, Microbe Community Manager and Microbe Live Host, is excited to welcome Dr. Todd Watts to this week’s episode. She says, “Learning from Dr. Todd’s extensive clinical experience on strongyloides is going to be an eye-opening, valuable hour for every viewer. Those who tune in to listen to Dr. Todd might gain the inspiration and motivation they need to embark on their journey and progress forward.”

To learn more and register to attend the weekly health webinars, go to the Microbe website (https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs). After registering, you will receive an email with a link to attend the February 23rd webinar and future Microbe Live webinars. If you are unable to attend the live stream of Dr. Todd’s presentation this week, the recording will be available through the Microbe website next week.

