Melo Group’s Aria Reserve Luxury Condominium in Miami Exceeds 85% of pre-sold units and now is converting to contracts

• Aria Reserve Miami stands out with over 5 acres of waterfront reserve in Miami’s urban care.

The Melo Group, the developer behind Aria Reserve, a dual tower luxury condominium development situated on five acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront land in Miami’s Edgewater enclave, has now pre-sold more than 85% of its 383-residence South Tower since its summer 2021 sales launch. Approximately half of the tower’s buyers hail from Latin America and half from the United States buyers, mainly out of state, with an almost equal number of international buyers coming mainly from latinamerica.

Aria Reserve’s 62-story dual towers will mark the tallest waterfront residential development in the United States, the Construction of the project’s South Tower is expected to begin in March, with completion slated for 2024. The north tower will be launching sales in the next 30 days.

“We are probably the project with the most amenities in Miami, attracting not only foreign buyers but also local buyers and out of state buyers who may recently be empty nested and will want to downsize without losing luxury and comfort. Our buyers are also young couples wanting to reside in an urban area that has it all and is close to all and professionals looking for enough space to enjoy home office and a resort lifestyle.” Said Carlos Melo, Developer, The Melo Group.

Aria Reserve will feature over 2 acres of high-end amenities for residents.

Amenities on the Bay level will boast 550 lineal feet on the water, 2 swimming pools with sunrise views and jacuzzi, a private dog park for residents, a two-level restaurant also open to the public, The first watersports marina in Miami providing exclusive access to Kayak, Canoeing and Paddle Board for residents.

The pools offer spectacular views to the east and west, so they will be ideal for sunrise or closing the afternoon while enjoying stunning sunsets.

At the Garden level, situated on the 10th floor, residents will enjoy an exclusive open recreation environment of over one acre creating a country-club ambiance, that provides all kinds of amenities focused on those who care about their physical and emotional well-being. The facility will feature an indoor and outdoor wellness center with spa facilities, steam room and sauna, massage rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, yoga room and a meditation garden. A movie theater, residents lounge with bar and kitchen, Minigolf, a semi-Olympic pool, and a kid’s splash pad. For children's recreation, the complex has provided a park with games and a recreation area with water attractions. The facility will also have a teen lounge and game center.

The Sky lobby will have wonderful views of the bay, 30 ft. high windows overlooking the bay and Miami Beach, a pool table and library. Aria Reserve will feature an amazing wine cellar room for residents to keep their own wine collections at perfect temperature.

On the ground floor along 23rd Street, Melo Group is developing a public park with open green spaces that will connect to the Miami Bay Walk, providing direct access to the 5-mile-long pedestrian and bicycle-friendly waterfront promenade which runs along Biscayne Bay from Edgewater, around Brickell Key, and all the way to Brickell Bay Drive in Brickell.

Impeccably finished residences with one-to-four-bedroom floorplans that will range between 1,100 and 3,030 square feet in size, priced from about $920,000 to over $4 million.

The towers will also have an exclusive collection of penthouse residences ranging from 3,500 to over 9,000 square feet priced up to $12 million. All penthouses will feature a state of the art private three-car garage vault for car enthusiasts.

The Penthouse Mansions provide three-level stories and feature private rooftop decks with pools and summer kitchens.

Both residences and penthouses will include two private or semi-private elevators, a dedicated office/den, at least 10- foot-high ceilings, and open flow-through layouts with up to 11-foot-deep expansive terraces boasting unparalleled sunset views to the west and bay and ocean views to the east.

Aria Reserve has been architecturally designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, with interiors by MORADA Haute Furniture Boutique, and lush landscaping by ArquitectonicaGEO.

Situated along the bayfront just north of Downtown Miami, nestled between the Venetian and Julia Tuttle Causeways – the two main arteries connecting the City of Miami and Miami Beach – Edgewater has fast-emerged as the epicenter of the new Miami. The surrounding neighborhoods of Downtown’s Arts & Entertainment District, Miami Design District, Wynwood Arts District, Midtown Miami, and Miami Beach put residents within blocks of dozens of luxury retail shops, high-end restaurants and world-class arts and culture venues.

About Aria Reserve Miami:

Aria Reserve is a luxury condominium development underway by the Melo Group in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood consisting of two 62-story towers situated on five acres of waterfront land at 700 NE 24th Street along Biscayne Bay. The development will mark the tallest waterfront dual residential towers in the United States. Slated for completion in 2024, Aria Reserve’s first Arquitectonica-designed tower will feature 383 residences, over two-acres of exceptional open-air amenities, breathtaking architecture, and an enviable bayfront location that boasts direct unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the Miami Beach skyline. Learn more at www.ariareserve.com.

About Melo Group:

Miami-based Melo Group is one of South Florida’s most active and experienced residential real estate developers. The firm has been a driving force behind Downtown Miami’s real estate resurgence since 2001, with a portfolio of more than 6,000 total condo and rental units completed throughout Greater Downtown Miami and another 3,500 units currently in development. The fully integrated company specializes in creating communities with a mix of luxury condominium and high-quality multifamily buildings in emerging areas situated near public transit hubs and major employment centers. Melo Group’s communities are reshaping Downtown Miami’s Central Business District, Arts & Entertainment District, Edgewater and Miami River neighborhoods. Learn more at www.themelogroup.com.