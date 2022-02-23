French Wellness Guru Richard Garnier Launches Hypnomagnetism, a Luxury Wellness Practice in Southern California

Richard Garnier, Ph.D. Photo by Tshombe Sampson Richard Garnier in session

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French alternative wellness expert, best-selling author and founder of Hypnomagnetism, Richard Garnier, Ph.D. is pleased to share his unique holistic healing gifts with the opening of a wellness center and practice in Santa Monica, California.

For the past three decades, Garnier has transformed the lives of stars and executives from the entertainment industry, world class athletes, and corporate leaders, helping them on their self-improvement and inner-development journeys. Through his one-on-one sessions, he has helped thousands of individuals in the areas of physical health, smoking cessation, addiction, weight loss, stress management, focus and concentration, sleep improvement, creativity blockage, libido, and cultivation of inner peace and happiness. He is also the inventor of the Holiseat and a unique protocol on anti-aging and rejuvenation.

“I am proud to have been able to help people with my unique approach to healing for over 30 years,” comments Garnier. “I specifically was drawn to the energy of Santa Monica when I decided to expand my work to Southern California. Santa Monica is the perfect location for my Hypnomagnetism Wellness Center, which I believe will become the ultimate spiritual retreat and refuge for my patients.”

The two-story luxury space located on Santa Monica Boulevard, adjacent to the Third Street Promenade, features Garnier’s private treatment office, a library, waiting lounge on the main floor, and meeting and activity rooms, full kitchen and a grand open-air patio with ocean views on the top floor. An exclusive VIP Annual Membership Club will be launched beginning summer 2022.

What sets Garnier apart is that his approach utilizes traditional healing methods combined with current day technologies. Trained in both Eastern and Western methodologies, he has gathered a unique library and toolbox of ancient energy modalities including Taoism, Tibetan studies, Native American, Balinese and Qigong, and such modern-day neuroscientific techniques as hypnosis and NLP/neuro-linguistic programming.

Garnier offers new perspectives, insights, and teachings from his travels around the world, and exchanges knowledge with thought leaders in alternative practices and disciplines, including Tibetan, Taoist, and Shaman Native American masters, among others. He has studied and practiced with the revered Balinese healers known as "Mangkus” in Bali. Endorsed by Master Mangku, Garnier became one the first Western practitioners to receive the title of Mangku. This blend of knowledge and expertise enables him to integrate his vast knowledge and commitment to excellence into his practice, combining what is measurable with what is not.

His philosophy of physical healing places equal emphasis on the psychological wellbeing of the patient, particularly in terms of past unresolved emotional trauma. Through his individualized psycho-spiritual-energetic exploration and reconciliation, he has achieved profound results with patients suffering from daily problems and severe chronic diseases.

At the age of 18, Garnier witnessed a person receiving healing – a moment that was a catalyst and a source of inspiration to him. The flame was lit and he started to see the world through a new lens. After obtaining a business degree, he pursued a career in business while simultaneously studying and building his library and practice through the creation of his own company for alternative methodologies. In 2000, he devoted himself fully to healing and transformation, and the rest is history.

Garnier also authored the best-selling book in French language titled Votre Sante Les Yeux Fermés (Your Health With Your Eyes Closed), in which he shares powerful insights and expertise on the use of hypnotherapy to support individuals on their journey of self-development. The book is endorsed by Professor Luc Montagnier, Nobel Peace Prize for Medicine recipient, known for being co-discoverer of HIV, who also wrote the preface for the inspirational work.

