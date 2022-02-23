Atlantic Community Bankers Bank Successfully Implements Four Payment Rails with Fintech Partner Aptys Solutions

ACBB goes live on Aptys’ ACH, wires, check, and international wire solutions

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 4,500 financial institutions including faster payments, mobile P2P, wire, ACH, and check, announced its recent partnership with Atlantic Community Bankers Bank (ACBB). ACBB is the region’s premiere provider of correspondent payments, and lending services to more than 400 financial institutions.

ACBB needed a strategic payments technology partner that could offer advanced payments solutions to meet the institution’s strategic goals. Aptys' multi-channel payments platform, PayLOGICS, was selected as the system that offers ACBB key functionalities including image cash letter, ACH, Fed wire, international wire origination, and Fed messages to meet all changing needs for ACBB.

“Aptys is a partner, not a vendor, and the company understands what customers need,” said Craig Howie, president of ACBB. “Partnering with Aptys was an easy choice. It’s solutions better serve our community bank customers by providing a fully automated, seamless payment processing experience. Additionally, it saves us money and is more efficient.”

Streamlining the reconciliation and settlement across multiple payment channels is just one benefit of the platform. Aptys now provides versatile methods of payment creation offering genuine customization for ACBB’s client’s operations and procedures. Additionally, it makes it easier to track and research, offering enhanced regulatory compliance and unprecedented customer support and expertise. As Aptys and ACBB collaborate on faster payments, this single project provides new capabilities to each of their customers by maintaining an online payment archive with consolidated payment data that is searchable via web-browser.

One primary advantage of the Aptys solution that differentiates the company from its competitors, is it’s single, multi-channel payments platform: one company with one place for all payments data in the cloud. “Aptys has converted 300+ financial institutions for in-clearing, ACH, wire, and international wire all simultaneously,” said Eric Dotson, EVP at Aptys Solutions. “Being able to convert four payment rails is significant and this strategic pairing between both ACBB and Aptys is one that will open the door to new opportunities in faster payments for many financial institutions.”

About ACBB (acbb.com)

Founded in 1983, Atlantic Community Bankers Bank (ACBB) delivers correspondent, payments, and lending services exclusively to financial institutions. We aggregate, innovate, and integrate services with over 400 shareholder and client financial institutions. Our solutions drive efficiency, profitability and relevance among businesses and consumers. ACBB was formed and is governed by community-focused financial institutions.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.