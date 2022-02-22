Innovative Safe Driving Course Selected to Train Hundreds of SCCPSS Drivers
DriveSafe Online® expands driver safety training in Georgia.
Our instructional approach promotes a change in behavior because the safety concepts can easily be transferred from the course to the concrete, where drivers need them most.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reigning “Best Overall Online Defensive Driving Course,” a title awarded to DriveSafe Online® by Investopedia in 2021, is the new safe driver training program for all bus drivers in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
Created by an award-winning team of eLearning experts, the innovative 6-hr defensive driving course is disrupting the online driver education market that has been idling for years.
“We believe the SCCPSS team members will find the training informative and useful, whether they’re driving their daily bus routes or driving home after work,” said Curt Renard, DriveSafe Online® Executive Director of National Accounts. “Our instructional approach promotes a change in behavior because the safety concepts can easily be transferred from the course to the concrete, where drivers need them most.”
DriveSafe Online® courses use full-screen video with in-car and drone views that make driving techniques and procedures easy to understand. Real-world interactive scenarios challenge drivers’ decision-making skills. And in-course, end of topic, and final exam questions use repetition learning to enhance long-term memory.
“Safety is our most important job here in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools,” said Paul Abbott, Executive Director of Transportation for the District. “We’re carrying the most precious cargo of all – our children – and we are committed to giving our drivers the tools they need to perform their duties safely and efficiently. Every day, our transportation team is responsible for the safety of those on the bus, as well as those on the road with them.”
Abbott continued, “At SCCPSS, we appreciate the flexibility that DriveSafe Online® offers. It’s mobile friendly and our drivers can complete the course at their own pace, on their schedule. Plus, they may even save a little money on their personal auto insurance premiums.”
The DriveSafe Online® - SCCPSS training partnership is made possible by a grant by the DriveSafe National Road Safety Association (DSNRA). The mission of the DSNRA is to decrease traffic-related injuries and deaths by promoting safe driving and delivering effective driver education training.
About DriveSafeOnline.org
DriveSafe Online® courses are developed by NexLearn, an award-winning industry leader in eLearning for more than two decades. NexLearn is the trusted online learning developer of choice for many organizations including Oracle, Cessna, Kellogg’s, Georgia-Pacific, Hyatt, Harvard Business Publishing, and the Department of Defense. The Georgia DriveSafe Online Defensive Driving Course is administered by the DriveSafe National Road Safety Association, Inc. (DSNRSA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity dedicated to increasing driver knowledge and safety. Visit DriveSafeOnline.org for more information about defensive driving courses and training partnership opportunities.
About Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is the 10th largest school district in the state of Georgia, the largest employer in Chatham County and serves almost 38,000 students in 55 elementary, middle and high schools, including 5 Charter Schools. Our vision is that ALL students are prepared for productive futures, from school to the global community. Our mission, to ignite a passion for learning and teaching at high levels, guides us every day to bring a love of learning to ALL students. To learn more about our schools and their many accomplishments, visit sccpss.com.
