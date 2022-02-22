WhoseYourLandlord Selects Canvs AI to Automate Analysis of Resident Reviews
Innovative Landlord Review Platform will Integrate Canvs AI Insights into its ‘WYL for Home Providers’ platform for Improved Customer Experience Management
These days, everyone pitches ‘data, data, data,’ but for the owner/operators who use WYL for Home Providers, we’ve observed that the most important thing is the analysis and application of the data.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs AI, the leading text analytics platform for consumer insights, announced today that WhoseYourLandlord (WYL.co), a landlord review platform that provides housing educational content, and data and predictive analytics to enable home providers to better understand and engage their residents, has selected the Canvs AI insight platform to power analysis of resident reviews on their platform.
Each year WYL collects thousands of reviews from residents of rental properties across the country, to empower residents, inform prospective tenants, and provide valuable feedback for home providers. WYL needed a way to efficiently analyze the open-ended text comments from these reviews to synthesize them into the WYL for Home Providers platform. With Canvs AI, WhoseYourLandlord can automate analysis of review comments, identify topics and categorize themes, as well as understand the overall sentiment expressed about a property. Additionally, Canvs allows WYL for Home Providers users to identify the topics and issues driving positive and negative feedback.
“These days, everyone pitches ‘data, data, data,’ but for the owner/operators who use WYL for Home Providers, we’ve observed that the most important thing is the analysis and application of the data,” said Ofo Ezeugwu, CEO and Founder of WhoseYourLandlord. “Canvs quickly gives Home Providers a more meaningful understanding of resident feedback. Using the Canvs API, we can integrate this advanced conversational intelligence into our dashboard for home providers so they can quickly understand the why behind the review and address any issues that might be present.”
“WhoseYourLandlord represents the epitome of modern customer experience, providing a service that empowers and informs residents as well as housing providers,” said Jared Feldman, CEO of Canvs AI. “The way people relate to their home – particularly over the last two years – is incredibly powerful and important. WYL is giving voice to those feelings and Canvs is proud to be part of the insights technology stack WYL is using to transform resident feedback into empowerment and action.”
WhoseYourLandlord recently announced a $2.1 million dollar investment led by Black Operator Ventures to fuel the company's growth in hiring exceptional talent to take their product to the next level. WYL plans to continue to innovate and improve its platform to deliver the best offering to its community of residents and home providers, ensuring they are able to foster a more empathetic relationship between home providers (property managers/landlords) and their residents.
ABOUT WHOSEYOURLANDLORD
Founded in 2015, WhoseYourLandlord, Inc. is a PropTech platform centering humans at the heart of the housing industry. WYL was founded by Ofo Ezeugwu, who initially had the idea for the company when he was serving as the VP of the student body at Temple University in North Philadelphia, PA. He observed there were immense inequities, a lack of housing and financial education, inefficiencies in the housing process, and a clear lack of transparency when it came to how landlords engaged their residents. Since launching, renters on the WYL platform have gone on to review nearly 25,000 landlords, property managers, and apartment buildings across 400 US cities. And, from the operational insights the platform has additionally brought to landlords and property managers, WYL has gone on to launch WYL for Home Providers which fosters a closed feedback loop and actively engages both sides (renters and landlords) in promoting quality service, operational excellence, and a shift in the culture of renting forever.
ABOUT CANVS AI
Canvs AI is a customer insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Canvs is used by the entertainment industry, OTT providers, production companies, CPG, market research companies, and more to create research efficiency and leverage the power of emotion and behavior insights to grow their brands. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
