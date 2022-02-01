Canvs AI Expands with Appointment of New Executive Vice President of Marketing
Trip Kucera joins Canvs as the EVP of Marketing to accelerate and scale growth
I’m honored to help accelerate awareness and growth of Canvs so we can help even more organizations develop empathy, engagement and trust with their audiences and customers.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs AI, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, today announced Trip Kucera as its new Executive Vice President of Marketing. In this new role, Kucera will be responsible for accelerating and scaling growth for Canvs AI through brand awareness, thought leadership, digital and demand generation.
Kucera brings over twenty years of marketing, demand generation, communications and client relationship experience to Canvs from multiple industries, previously holding senior marketing roles at Blackbaud, Dyn/Oracle, and the Aberdeen Group. He spent several years focused on helping clients maximize their research in relation to content marketing with the Aberdeen Group and marketing analytics with Dyn/Oracle. Prior to joining Canvs, Kucera served as Director of Marketing at Blackbaud, overseeing a team responsible for growing their K-12, Higher Ed and Faith verticals.
“Trip brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from successful technology companies and an extensive amount of experience around AI, research, and analytics across his career,” said Jared Feldman, CEO & Founder, Canvs. “Trip’s previous experience working with Saas companies and leading successful teams will undoubtedly contribute to Canvs’ growth at a pivotal time for the company. We are thrilled he’s joining the team.”
Kucera joins the newly expanded Canvs leadership team, which also includes Founder and CEO Jared Feldman, Chief Technology Officer George Kontos, Chief Data Scientist Sam K. Hui, PhD, EVP of Product and Platform Erinn Taylor, and Director of Sales Lisa Leung.
“Canvs has an amazing opportunity to transform the way market research, insights and customer experience teams understand their markets and consumers by transforming open-ended text into actionable knowledge,” said Kucera. “I’m honored to help accelerate awareness and growth of Canvs so we can help even more organizations develop empathy, engagement and trust with their audiences and customers.”
Canvs is the fastest, easiest, and most accurate insights platform to understand open-ended text. Their diverse repertoire of clients spans the media and entertainment industry, food and beverage, consumer goods, hospitality, financial services, retail, automotive and many more. Canvs accelerates the time it takes to analyze unstructured data, such as survey verbatims while providing deeper insights into why consumers feel the way they do to enable faster, data-driven business decisions.
Canvs AI is an emotion and behavior insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Through analysis of one trillion expressions and over 10 billion conversations, Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Brands like Disney and Netflix and research companies Lieberman Research Worldwide and Reckner Insights Solutions use Canvs to create research efficiencies, unlock marketing opportunities and increase revenue with the power of emotion and behavior insights. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
