Leading Market Research Media Hub, GreenBook, Chooses Canvs AI to Automate Coding for their GRIT Reports
GreenBook and Canvs AI have partnered to automate the coding of open-ends used for industry reports and rankings like the GRIT Top 50
I was first exposed to Canvs when it came to coding the 2021 GRIT Top 50 responses and was completely won over by a tool that replaced my manual coding process in Excel.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs AI, the leading text analytics platform for consumer insights, announced today a new partnership with GreenBook, the market research industry’s leading B2B media company. Through this partnership, GreenBook will utilize the Canvs AI MRX platform to produce its industry-leading research reports and rankings.
— Leonard Murphy, Executive Editor and Producer at GreenBook
The GreenBook team collects thousands of open-ended responses each year around the future of market research, technology, innovation, etc. The high volume of complex data collected by GreenBook required many hours of manual coding and deciphering in order to group data and produce actionable insights. Through this partnership with Canvs AI, GreenBook is now able to automatically code the thousands of survey responses they receive.
“The ability for Canvs to automate and simplify a process that has taken hours of my life is awesome,” said Leonard Murphy, Executive Editor and Producer at GreenBook. “I was first exposed to Canvs when it came to coding the 2021 GRIT Top 50 responses and was completely won over by a tool that replaced my manual coding process in Excel. Partnering with their team created invaluable efficiencies for me and best of all, I’ll be able to streamline the process each time around thanks to Canvs Rules and AI automation.”
In addition to adding a layer of automation to their survey analysis process, GreenBook also utilizes Canvs Rules to customize how their data is coded, and teach the system to continuously code data that way each time it’s applicable. For GreenBook, Canvs Rules became essential when grouping company names, abbreviations, parent companies, etc. Canvs Rules supplies the technology and automation to never code the same text twice.
“The work that GreenBook does for our industry is so important, and we were proud to kick off this partnership by supporting the 2021 GRIT Top 50 Report,” said Jared Feldman, Founder & CEO of Canvs AI. “This is just the beginning of what Lenny and the GreenBook team will be able to do more efficiently and at scale, and we’re thrilled to work alongside them as they change the game in industry reporting.”
This new partnership announcement comes just weeks after Canvs AI debuted a partnership with getWizer, a fully tailored consumer insights platform, and a few months after announcing partnerships with C Space, a leading global customer agency, and Toluna, a leading global insights provider.
ABOUT GREENBOOK
GreenBook connects marketers and market researchers with people, information, and ideas that generate results. Through IIEX events, the GreenBook Blog, the GreenBook market research directory, and the GRIT Report, GreenBook provides the learning and inspiration insights professionals need to succeed.
ABOUT CANVS AI
Canvs AI is a customer insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Canvs is used by the entertainment industry, OTT providers, production companies, CPG, market research companies, and more to create research efficiency and leverage the power of emotion and behavior insights to grow their brands. Start understanding customers better at canvs.ai.
Allison Butler
Canvs
info@canvs.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn